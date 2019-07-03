Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Position in Facebook Class A (FB) Has Lifted by $7.30 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Polaris Industries (PII) Stock Value Rose, Southernsun Asset Management Lifted by $730,968 Its Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 529.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 43,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 8,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.07M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/04/2018 – Indonesia demands more answers from Facebook on data misuse; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s upper ranks have looked very familiar for a very long time. Of the top 14 or so executives not named Mark Zuckerberg, the average tenure is 9.5+ years. All of these people, except CFO Dave Wehner, worked at Facebook before its 2012 IPO; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook really hasn’t been hurt by Cambridge Analytica scandal; 02/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal Alarms China Eyeing Next Frontier in AI Battle; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg prepares for a grilling in Brussels; 21/03/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data…; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook Amid User Data Disputes; 01/05/2018 – Koum May Forgo $1 Billion at Facebook for Frisbee and Porsches; 19/04/2018 – Nigel Stevenson: Exclusive – Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 26/04/2018 – Facebook did not read the terms and services of the app that improperly shared user data with Cambridge Analytica

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 8,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 579,920 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.96 million, up from 571,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.54. About 417,538 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries CEO calls new acquisition Boat Holdings ‘a great business’; 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 06/03/2018 Power, Performance and Innovation Define the 2019 Polaris Snowmobile and Timbersled Lineup; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts President

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) by 14,489 shares to 41,137 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C by 403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,463 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. $7.97M worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million worth of stock. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Cap Management L L C reported 104,755 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie & Shaw, New York-based fund reported 42,943 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 848,132 shares. Regent Inv Management Ltd reported 46,206 shares. 221,995 were reported by Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited. 8.65 million were reported by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. Kamunting Street Management Limited Partnership owns 35,000 shares for 7.03% of their portfolio. Broad Run Management Lc accumulated 103,638 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na owns 420 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 45,450 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kwmg Limited Liability reported 608 shares. Advisory Ltd Llc reported 0.3% stake. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 157,242 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt has 6,784 shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 40,028 shares to 356,955 shares, valued at $37.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 28,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.43M shares, and cut its stake in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN).