Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Lowered Its Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Stake; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Boosted By $1.39 Million Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) stake by 35.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc analyzed 23,673 shares as Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)'s stock declined 6.51%. The Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc holds 43,732 shares with $7.85 million value, down from 67,405 last quarter. Nvidia Corp. now has $97.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 140.55% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 2.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired 20,160 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)'s stock rose 8.36%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 693,478 shares with $47.92M value, up from 673,318 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $66.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 2.49 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84.60’s average target is 8.81% above currents $77.75 stock price. T-Mobile US had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80 target in Friday, March 8 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $9400 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Nomura.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 75,532 shares to 55,787 valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 25,000 shares. Spotify Technology S A was reduced too.

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NVIDIA has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $181.48’s average target is 13.74% above currents $159.56 stock price. NVIDIA had 45 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. Craig Hallum initiated it with “Hold” rating and $165 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 58,052 shares to 80,108 valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) stake by 11,760 shares and now owns 18,590 shares. Okta Inc. was raised too.