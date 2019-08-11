Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Lowered Illumina (ILMN) Position By $712,380; Balyasny Asset Management Boosted Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holding

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased Illumina Inc. (ILMN) stake by 5.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 2,298 shares as Illumina Inc. (ILMN)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc holds 37,845 shares with $11.76M value, down from 40,143 last quarter. Illumina Inc. now has $43.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $294. About 829,637 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) stake by 57.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc acquired 3,889 shares as Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)’s stock rose 2.81%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 10,599 shares with $2.22 million value, up from 6,710 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corp now has $11.13B valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $205.61. About 301,889 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 716,101 are owned by Ariel Ltd Liability Corp. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 3,332 shares. Moreover, Chesley Taft Limited has 0.08% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Boston Prtn holds 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 20,062 shares. Coldstream Inc invested in 1,126 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Gru Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 17,323 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 34,819 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,512 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,562 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 116,100 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc reported 0.11% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Columbus Circle Invsts invested 3.53% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Ci Investments holds 0.03% or 25,850 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Park Avenue Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 997 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zebra Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 15. The stock of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, March 7.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) stake by 12,984 shares to 46,204 valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Seritage Growth Pptys stake by 15,414 shares and now owns 14,171 shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 610,643 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Bb&T invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Voya Management Limited Co accumulated 0.05% or 69,258 shares. 394,846 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. First Personal Svcs holds 0.02% or 209 shares. Alexandria Limited Com, Virginia-based fund reported 7,125 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co accumulated 2,088 shares. Nicholas Prtnrs Lp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 14,618 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cleararc, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,273 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors accumulated 2,568 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pinnacle Assoc Limited invested in 659 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated owns 0.14% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 11.49M shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 94 shares stake.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased Okta Inc. stake by 9,399 shares to 61,505 valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Stitch Fix Inc. stake by 40,346 shares and now owns 48,828 shares. Citigroup was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Illumina has $35500 highest and $30000 lowest target. $334.33’s average target is 13.72% above currents $294 stock price. Illumina had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, July 30. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Canaccord Genuity.