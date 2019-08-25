Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Lowered Chevrontexaco (CVX) Holding by $3.55 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Rose, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Lowered Holding by $15.27 Million

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 61,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 201,366 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.29 million, down from 262,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.11 million shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 82.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 28,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 6,054 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 34,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.65 million shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.09% or 2,660 shares. The Illinois-based Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept has invested 1.57% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,000 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability Corporation owns 64 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 35,819 shares. The Florida-based Texas Yale Capital Corp has invested 0.15% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Carmignac Gestion accumulated 3.37% or 1.16M shares. Estabrook Capital reported 0% stake. South Dakota Inv Council holds 20,200 shares. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Llc holds 0.06% or 1,037 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Company reported 1,477 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt holds 5,033 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.62% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 364,006 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Covington Management reported 14,804 shares stake.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12,821 shares to 226,201 shares, valued at $86.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc. by 9,399 shares to 61,505 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 11,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Stitch Fix Inc..

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.