Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Lifted Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position by $1.97 Million as Market Value Declined; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Shares Rose, Ci Investments Raised Stake by $15.78 Million

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 29.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 12,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 55,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, up from 42,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $152.08. About 1.38 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 404,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.35M, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95 billion market cap company. It closed at $45.51 lastly. It is down 3.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Lp owns 5,359 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 4.97M shares in its portfolio. Oak Associates Oh holds 0.45% or 46,325 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holding invested in 134,486 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc reported 4,143 shares. 41,421 were reported by Johnson Investment Counsel. Amer Century holds 0.53% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 3.28M shares. 55,056 were accumulated by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Tirschwell And Loewy holds 75,200 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Murphy Capital Mngmt Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20,754 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca stated it has 57,555 shares. Hrt Ltd Company holds 4,306 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.63% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Citigroup holds 669,203 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp reported 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3,400 shares to 49,591 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,483 shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corp. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 310,588 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $30.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 61,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.79M shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).