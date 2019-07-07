Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $6.79 Million; PACCAR (PCAR) Covered By 1 Bulls

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 263.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc acquired 58,052 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc holds 80,108 shares with $9.45M value, up from 22,056 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Among 5 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. PACCAR had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Sell” on Tuesday, July 2. OTR Global downgraded the shares of PCAR in report on Thursday, January 24 to “Mixed” rating. The stock of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 31. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 10 to “Underweight”. The stock of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Robert W. Baird. See PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Downgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $73.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Downgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

07/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

24/01/2019 Broker: OTR Global Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Mixed Downgrade

10/01/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight New Target: $54 Downgrade

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.38 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Quinn T. Kyle sold $671,666 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 10,228 shares. ARMSTRONG RONALD E had sold 15,784 shares worth $1.04M on Wednesday, February 6. HUBBARD TODD R sold $53,915 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Tuesday, February 5. DANFORTH DAVID J sold $197,383 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Friday, February 1. Davila Marco A. also sold $506,485 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider BARKLEY MICHAEL T sold $911,781.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 1.19M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PACCAR Inc shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Capital Mngmt invested in 43,800 shares. 161 are held by San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca). Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 88,425 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc invested in 0.04% or 72,464 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 65,518 shares stake. Alyeska L P has invested 0.01% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Co invested in 0.32% or 66,736 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited accumulated 0.04% or 92,578 shares. Moreover, Schroder Inv Management Grp has 0.02% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 181,357 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser owns 7,459 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.03% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). 3,471 are held by Bluecrest. Riverhead Capital Lc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Cibc Asset Management holds 0.02% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 50,011 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 0.01% stake.

PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.46 billion. It operates in three divisions: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. It has a 10.7 P/E ratio. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 2,528 shares to 45,483 valued at $12.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Colliers Int’l Group stake by 20,771 shares and now owns 10,235 shares. Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horseman Cap holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 11.97M shares or 3.58% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Company invested in 2% or 285,443 shares. Estabrook accumulated 0.01% or 354,254 shares. Montana-based Davidson Inv Advisors has invested 4.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bluestein R H & holds 3.13% or 486,803 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Inv Lc owns 339,181 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atlas Browninc accumulated 22,521 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Howe And Rusling reported 144,070 shares. Mairs And Pwr holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.64 million shares. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested 1.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cetera Advisor Net reported 273,136 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Willow Creek Wealth has invested 0.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Da Davidson And invested in 1.72% or 862,185 shares.