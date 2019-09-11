Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS); Aull & Monroe Investment Management Upped Stake in Cummins (CMI) as Share Value Declined

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 80,738 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) by 72.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 23,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 55,280 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, up from 32,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $132.07. About 175,044 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “FIS Acquires Worldpay: Everything Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15,968 shares to 15,720 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) by 14,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,137 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs holds 0.01% or 199 shares in its portfolio. Community Bank Na reported 150 shares. Aldebaran holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 8,496 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 3,610 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bbva Compass Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 4,793 shares. The Texas-based Moody State Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). First Manhattan reported 4,029 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Llc holds 8,282 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 217,684 are held by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. 18,845 are held by Associated Banc. Twin Tree Lp reported 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 41,524 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Allstate Corporation has 0.13% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 41,570 shares. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 33,774 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins closes Hydrogenics acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cummins Partners with the University of California San Diego on Second-Life Battery Development – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.