Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Increased Position in The Tjx Companies (TJX); Symmetry Peak Management Has Cut Stake in Starbucks (Call) (SBUX) by $1.85 Million as Valuation Rose

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (SBUX) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – NESTLE CLOSE TO DEAL FOR STARBUCKS CORP.’S BUSINESS THAT SELLS COFFEE BEANS AND DRINKS IN SUPERMARKETS – BBG; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nestle to pay $7B to sell Starbucks coffee; 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Starbucks closing all stores nationwide on May 29 for racial-bias training amid uproar over arrest of; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Close All Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Education on May 29; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — APNewsBreak: Judge rules Starbucks, other coffee sellers must include cancer warnings on coffee…

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by 133.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 12,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 22,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 9,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.84M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 28,891 shares to 6,054 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,168 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors Inc has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The California-based Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ci Invests holds 73,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.26% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Aperio Group Limited Liability has 0.4% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jlb Assocs accumulated 229,993 shares or 2.58% of the stock. Torch Wealth Limited Liability holds 32,828 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital LP reported 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co holds 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 5,270 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,208 shares. Us State Bank De stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 11,252 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has invested 0.23% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn stated it has 42 shares. Private Ocean Lc holds 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 9,046 shares. Albion Financial Gru Ut invested in 11,995 shares. Rowland And Co Invest Counsel Adv holds 2,321 shares. Laffer Invests invested in 52,650 shares. Alta Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Johnson Counsel holds 0.52% or 327,042 shares in its portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lsv Asset Mngmt has 20,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Ltd holds 0.03% or 4,400 shares in its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Management invested in 2.11M shares or 1.29% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tompkins Fincl holds 24,881 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 10,157 are owned by Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 47,354 shares.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mongodb Inc (Put) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA).