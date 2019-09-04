Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Increased By $2.62 Million Its Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) Stake; Capital International Sarl Has Decreased State Street (STT) Holding By $578,500

Capital International Sarl decreased State Street Corp (STT) stake by 21.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Sarl sold 8,900 shares as State Street Corp (STT)’s stock declined 12.42%. The Capital International Sarl holds 31,606 shares with $2.08 million value, down from 40,506 last quarter. State Street Corp now has $17.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 2.25 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Street Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STT); 06/03/2018 – State Street Launches Investable Indices; 08/03/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Trade Wars Are Bad For Everyone (Video); 25/04/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Signs Declaration on Financial Risks Related to Climate Change; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MLN, UP 7.5 PCT; 22/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Ian Appleyard as New Global Controller and Chief Acctg Officer

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) stake by 72.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc acquired 23,225 shares as Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS)'s stock rose 15.65%. The Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc holds 55,280 shares with $6.25M value, up from 32,055 last quarter. Fidelity National Information Services I now has $84.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $136.57. About 3.69M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim owns 2.97 million shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 4,180 shares. Sei Company reported 133,522 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 110,687 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0.03% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Calamos Ltd Co holds 68,725 shares. Boston & Mngmt Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,906 shares. Twin Capital Management invested in 0.27% or 82,420 shares. Oppenheimer Company invested in 0.01% or 4,667 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 73,280 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.12% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 75,942 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Company invested in 0.07% or 5,175 shares. 15,294 were accumulated by Curbstone Financial Mngmt Corporation. 2.38 million were accumulated by Legal General Pcl.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $547,995 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $353,010 was made by O HANLEY RONALD P on Thursday, August 29. The insider de Saint-Aignan Patrick bought 1,000 shares worth $54,315.

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 24.06% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $513.59 million for 8.74 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.07% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering State Street (NYSE:STT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. State Street has $8400 highest and $5300 lowest target. $61.83’s average target is 24.56% above currents $49.64 stock price. State Street had 15 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley downgraded State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on Monday, July 8 to “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 8. Morgan Stanley maintained State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Monday, July 22. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $5300 target. Morgan Stanley maintained State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $7600 target. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity. The insider NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR bought 5,075 shares worth $544,142.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Management stated it has 0.08% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Hartford Invest Management owns 0.13% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 39,707 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.08% or 2.58M shares. Brown Advisory has 27,353 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 54,866 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 49,324 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,282 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 252 shares. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Inc has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 451 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Colorado-based Centurylink Management Com has invested 0.64% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ls Advsrs Lc holds 0.15% or 21,387 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Capital Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 14,600 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,519 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.06% or 8,770 shares in its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services has $17500 highest and $118 lowest target. $139.10’s average target is 1.85% above currents $136.57 stock price. Fidelity National Information Services had 20 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 12. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Friday, March 22 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FIS in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FIS in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald.