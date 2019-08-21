Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Holding In Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Was Has Increased; Proffitt & Goodson Has Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Holding as Stock Rose

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 289.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 26,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 35,146 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 9,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $278.93. About 370,156 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $268.95. About 538,404 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mngmt reported 838 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Woodstock holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 17,440 shares. Loeb Ptnrs holds 0.01% or 1,570 shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 19,307 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp holds 0.01% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Thomas White Intll Limited has 0.23% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,631 shares. Ativo Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 1.23% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 14,301 were reported by Burns J W & New York. Ssi Inv Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 1,525 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Interocean Llc holds 0.11% or 4,426 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Llc has 13,850 shares. 96,367 are owned by Cibc World Markets. Synovus Financial holds 15,833 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 78,285 shares to 4,151 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,720 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,543 shares to 3,561 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.89 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.