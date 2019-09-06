Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Holding in Saia (SAIA) Has Boosted by $717,360; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Holder Wealth Architects Decreased Its Stake by $309,114

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $139.41. About 12.92 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Saia Inc. (SAIA) by 172.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 11,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 18,590 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 6,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Saia Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $89.06. About 202,915 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26,973 shares to 51,257 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,853 shares, and cut its stake in Gtt Communications (NYSE:GTT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 1.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 87,306 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 252,170 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak owns 2.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,792 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 178,339 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. 73,244 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited. Markel Corp stated it has 0.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greystone Managed holds 219,335 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 2.1% or 1.01M shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Communications Ma invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcdaniel Terry & reported 379,978 shares. At Bank accumulated 0.31% or 21,769 shares. Stearns Services Group invested in 53,085 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Drexel Morgan And accumulated 26,366 shares. D L Carlson Gru reported 3.36% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 91.67 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.