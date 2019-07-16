Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Holding in Pool Corp. (POOL) Has Cut by $463,300 as Stock Rose; Mufg Americas Holdings Increases Position in Comerica (CMA)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Pool Corp. (POOL) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,415 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 17,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Pool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $185.43. About 224,111 shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL); 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 1378.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 4,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,013 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, up from 339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.38. About 1.66M shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Provision for Credit Losses Higher Vs. 1Q; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EPS $1.59; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees $270M of Benefits From GEAR Up Intiative in FY18; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 26,746 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd invested in 17,147 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd reported 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Hwg Hldgs LP reported 0.15% stake. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 6 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Camarda Advsr Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 2 shares. 52,739 were accumulated by Legal And General Group Public Limited. Personal, a California-based fund reported 183,426 shares. Moreover, Clough Cap Partners LP has 0.05% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 7,367 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 16.07% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.8 per share. POOL’s profit will be $129.26 million for 14.26 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.85% EPS growth.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (NYSE:FIS) by 23,225 shares to 55,280 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 26,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers, a Ohio-based fund reported 51,408 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 13,514 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww owns 21,056 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 18,640 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 16,698 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invs has 1,048 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 0.04% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 23,682 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Grp One Trading LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Tru Department Mb Bank N A has invested 0% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Brighton Jones Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Cleararc reported 3,871 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd owns 73,650 shares. Sterling Capital stated it has 28,550 shares.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 48,728 shares to 975,975 shares, valued at $41.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 905,322 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $240,364 activity.