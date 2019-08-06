Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Holding in Facebook Class A (FB) Has Lifted by $7.30 Million; Ferro (Call) (FOE) Position Upped by Jefferies Group Llc

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 529.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 43,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 52,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 8,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $183.56. About 6.18M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS THERE HAS NOT BEEN DRAMATIC FALLOFF IN FACEBOOK USAGE SINCE PRIVACY SCANDAL BROKE; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG – ATTORNEY GENERAL XAVIER BECERRA, JOINING A BIPARTISAN COALITION OF 37 ATTORNEYS GENERAL, SENT LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Conduct a Full Audit of Any App With Suspicious Activity’; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S FB.O WHATSAPP TO RAISE MINIMUM AGE IN EUROPE FROM 13 TO 16 AHEAD OF GDPR DATA LAW CHANGE; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 26/03/2018 – FTC CONFIRMS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE INTO FB PRACTICES; 22/05/2018 – BEFORE GERMAN ELECTIONS FACEBOOK WORKED WITH GERMAN AUTHORITIES- ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – Facebook, Google and Big Switch Networks to Demonstrate Open Source Collaboration with Next-Gen Network Operating Systems During OCP Summit Keynote; 27/03/2018 – “Everything’s changed; everyone is talking about data privacy,” Left told CNBC. “They’re a lot more vulnerable than Facebook.”; 23/05/2018 – Executives across the company have faced heightened scrutiny in recent months as reports of widespread data leaks led critics to question the oversight and driving forces within Facebook

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (Call) (FOE) by 82.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 46,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.08. About 122,860 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS AGITATION LED TO CO’S EMPLOYEES BEING UNABLE TO ATTEND DUTY; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAYS POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST PAYMENT MAY AFFECT CO’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS -GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN RESPECT OF SUKINDA AND CHINGUDIPAL CHROMITE MINES FOR 987.7 MLN RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par; 26/03/2018 – Global Ferro Fluids Market to Reach US$ 73.9 Mn by 2025 – Persistence Market Research; 09/03/2018 MOIL LTD MOIL.NS – TO SETUP FERRO ALLOYS PLANT AT GUMGAON MINE WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 1.55 BLN RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ferro’s New Term Loans And Revolver Ba3; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ferro Corp.’s New Secd Credit Fac And Lns ‘BB-‘

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $348,715 activity. 17,000 shares were bought by Thomas Peter T, worth $270,640.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 4,073 shares to 21,772 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 41,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Advisors reported 176,879 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated reported 18,408 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com reported 135,391 shares. 227,663 were reported by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 4.28M shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 0% or 42 shares. Teton Advsrs reported 1.14 million shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma has invested 0.02% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). American Century accumulated 0.01% or 354,495 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa owns 483,353 shares. Principal Financial Gru owns 670,988 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,576 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 28,891 shares to 6,054 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,168 shares, and cut its stake in Gtt Communications (NYSE:GTT).