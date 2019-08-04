Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Upped The Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding By $668,224; ARADIGM (ARDMQ) SI Increased By 121.95%

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased The Tjx Companies (TJX) stake by 133.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc acquired 12,608 shares as The Tjx Companies (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc holds 22,065 shares with $1.17 million value, up from 9,457 last quarter. The Tjx Companies now has $63.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.04M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%

ARADIGM CORP (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ) had an increase of 121.95% in short interest. ARDMQ’s SI was 18,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 121.95% from 8,200 shares previously. With 12,100 avg volume, 2 days are for ARADIGM CORP (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ)’s short sellers to cover ARDMQ’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.33% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.165. About 1,000 shares traded. Aradigm Corporation (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TJX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight” rating. CFRA upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, February 28.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 15,968 shares to 15,720 valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) stake by 14,770 shares and now owns 6,270 shares. Pool Corp. (NASDAQ:POOL) was reduced too.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom’s Search Interest ‘Took A Nose Dive’ – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.