Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Upped Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $734,320 as Stock Value Rose; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Share Value Rose While Narwhal Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $258.17. About 484,269 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 25,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 123,688 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, down from 149,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 3.00M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS IT IS NOT ACTIVELY ASSESSING INVESTMENT IN KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.92M for 23.27 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

