Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Upped Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) Stake By $2.62 Million; Synopsys (SNPS) Sentiment Is 0.99

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) stake by 72.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc acquired 23,225 shares as Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc holds 55,280 shares with $6.25 million value, up from 32,055 last quarter. Fidelity National Information Services I now has $87.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 4.63 million shares traded or 4.46% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34

Synopsys Inc (SNPS) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 191 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 192 reduced and sold equity positions in Synopsys Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 133.90 million shares, up from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Synopsys Inc in top ten positions increased from 4 to 7 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 149 Increased: 126 New Position: 65.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased C stake by 403 shares to 4,463 valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stake by 26,973 shares and now owns 51,257 shares. Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associate Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 515,347 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc reported 154,428 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 59,624 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited holds 2,362 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa holds 0.15% or 163,301 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Management owns 411,942 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa holds 12,802 shares. Eagle Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 6,064 shares. Schroder Invest Management holds 0% or 13,615 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Partners holds 2,565 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab stated it has 0.11% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.21% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Texas-based Motco has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.18% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services has $140 highest and $118 lowest target. $132’s average target is -3.22% below currents $136.39 stock price. Fidelity National Information Services had 18 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $118 target. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, March 22.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity. NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR also bought $544,142 worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94 million for 53.21 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 4.14% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. for 51,500 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 6.72 million shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. has 2.83% invested in the company for 63,437 shares. The Texas-based Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc has invested 2.83% in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors, a California-based fund reported 201,966 shares.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). The company has market cap of $19.78 billion. It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It has a 33.39 P/E ratio. The firm also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals.