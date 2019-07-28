Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Upped Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) Position by $2.62 Million; Stock Value Rose; Cibc World Markets Decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $2.40 Million as Shares Rose

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 41.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 60,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,608 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 144,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) by 72.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 23,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,280 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, up from 32,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 6.34M shares traded or 100.45% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 935,416 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $30.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 16,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 4,574 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Eagle Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 6,064 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd owns 4,940 shares. Art Ltd accumulated 13,407 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 49,324 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 252 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Company reported 216,880 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd owns 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 15 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.04% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 25,600 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.11% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 18,879 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 157,633 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

