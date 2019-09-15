Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Trimmed Holding in Visa (V) as Valuation Rose; Victory Capital Management Has Trimmed Its New Jersey Res (NJR) Holding as Market Value Rose

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 9,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 625,202 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.12 million, down from 634,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 342,259 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 19/03/2018 – NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES REPORTS SALE OF TWO DOT WIND FARM; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.60; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62; 04/05/2018 – Correct: New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.59; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – NEW JERSEY NATURAL GAS – SEEKING TO ADJUST RATES EFFECTIVE OCT 1, TO RECOVER ABOUT $60.4 MLN RELATED NJ RISE & SAFE Il COSTS MADE THROUGH JUNE 30; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES – “ARE TAKING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF OUR REMAINING WIND ASSETS” (CORRECTS; 08/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Net $140.3M

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 4,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 91,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.89 million, down from 95,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video)

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $49.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 210,900 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $38.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 620,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 187.88% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. NJR’s profit will be $27.01 million for 38.88 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by New Jersey Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -245.00% EPS growth.

