Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Raised Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position; Fisher Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) as Shares Declined

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 289.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 26,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 35,146 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 9,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $269.36. About 1.57M shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 22,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 214,946 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 237,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51 million shares traded or 36.40% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

