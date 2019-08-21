Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Raised Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $7.13 Million as Valuation Rose; Healthequity (HQY) Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lifted Its Position

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 63,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 431,156 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.90M, up from 368,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.69. About 806,326 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 289.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 26,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 35,146 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 9,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $276.19. About 1.00 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 498 shares to 8,853 shares, valued at $15.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,720 shares, and cut its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assocs invested in 1.15% or 63,459 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 0.16% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 1,937 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management holds 0.29% or 3,671 shares. Girard stated it has 17,905 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Nj holds 4,000 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.2% or 24,900 shares. Greystone Managed Invests Inc holds 43,628 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Chase Invest Counsel invested in 9,209 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Reilly Financial Advisors Lc stated it has 1.73% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mackenzie Fin Corp holds 15,978 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com has 0.84% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Private Ocean Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 42 shares. Highland Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 37,235 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Hl Financial Limited Liability Company reported 4,774 shares.

