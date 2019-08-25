Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Lifted Its Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) Position; Colony Capital (CLNY) Shorts Lowered By 5.35%

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) stake by 72.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc acquired 23,225 shares as Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc holds 55,280 shares with $6.25 million value, up from 32,055 last quarter. Fidelity National Information Services I now has $82.49B valuation. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 3.47 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) had a decrease of 5.35% in short interest. CLNY’s SI was 8.84M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.35% from 9.34 million shares previously. With 2.00M avg volume, 4 days are for Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)’s short sellers to cover CLNY’s short positions. The SI to Colony Capital Inc’s float is 1.93%. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 3.81 million shares traded or 42.84% up from the average. Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) has declined 6.46% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services has $15000 highest and $118 lowest target. $135.11’s average target is 0.48% above currents $134.47 stock price. Fidelity National Information Services had 19 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. Raymond James maintained the shares of FIS in report on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 10.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity. 5,075 shares were bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR, worth $544,142.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Colony Capital, Inc. is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. The firm manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. It currently has negative earnings. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments.