Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Lifted Holding in Facebook Class A (FB) as Share Value Rose; Honeywell International Ord (HON) Stock Rose While Cincinnati Financial Cut Holding by $17.38 Million

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 529.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 43,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 52,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 8,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ADDS ADMIN PRIVILEGES TO GROUP CHAT; 27/03/2018 – Fast Company: Exclusive: Facebook’s leadership sinks over 20 points in corporate reputation poll; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust, says early Facebook advisor; 01/05/2018 – Speculation about the future of advertising on WhatsApp grew after its founder, Jan Koum, left Facebook on Monday; 05/04/2018 – CANADA, BC PRIVACY COMMISSIONERS TO PROBE FACEBOOK, AGGREGATEIQ; 10/04/2018 – Facebook puts ads on pages illegally selling animal parts; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Pingree: Pingree Calls for Facebook CEO to Testify Before Congress; 10/04/2018 – Senator Chuck Grassley to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: The status quo no longer works; 11/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Zuckerberg Testifies to House on Facebook Data; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03 million shares traded or 75.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Limited Co reported 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Legacy Cap Partners holds 6,790 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na owns 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 20,344 shares. Financial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) reported 3,188 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 166,102 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Virginia-based Toth Advisory has invested 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Oakbrook Ltd Co owns 38,612 shares. Korea Invest Corporation reported 0.55% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Interocean Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 6,965 shares. 1,040 are held by Welch Lc. Smith Salley & Associate reported 1.19% stake. Hudock Grp Ltd Co invested in 1,369 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 821 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 19.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global by 55,710 shares to 1,434 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,732 shares, and cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.