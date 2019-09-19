Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Increased Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $734,320; As Caterpillar (CAT) Share Value Declined, Holder Noesis Capital Mangement Decreased by $38.16 Million Its Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $266.85. About 866,470 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 280 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 39,440 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 billion, down from 39,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $130.5. About 1.70 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Office Changes; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System reported 13,633 shares. 16,400 are held by Bridgeway Mgmt. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% stake. Hwg Hldg LP invested in 0.98% or 3,685 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 14,000 shares. Grassi Investment Management reported 1.06% stake. 31,200 are owned by Art Llc. Lourd Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Numerixs Invest Tech invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 3.42 million were reported by Cap Int Invsts. Two Sigma Secs Lc invested in 3,015 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 150 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 41 shares.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $263.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (NYSE:FIS) by 3,670 shares to 51,610 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,544 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc..

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put ITT (NYSE:ITT) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “L Brands: Scripting A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenview State Bank Tru Dept reported 52,965 shares. Andra Ap has 38,400 shares. Next Fincl Group Inc stated it has 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 9,138 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Pettee Invsts Inc owns 1,957 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Conning owns 9,625 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Culbertson A N & Comm accumulated 39,809 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0.31% or 477,981 shares. Earnest Prtn Llc owns 286 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 62,944 shares. Murphy Capital Management invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Haverford Tru Communication owns 6,242 shares. Kessler Investment Gru Limited Liability Company owns 90 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.29 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $293.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,489 shares to 70,073 shares, valued at $7.24B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase Alerian Etn (AMJ) by 105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).