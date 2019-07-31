Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Decreased United Rentals (URI) Holding by $9.67 Million; Stock Price Declined; Catalent (CTLT) Share Price Rose While Morgan Stanley Trimmed Stake by $7.80 Million

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 83.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 84,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 101,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.42. About 287,755 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 66.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 194,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,636 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 294,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 166,201 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT)

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on August, 27 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $90.34M for 23.40 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.78% EPS growth.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.94M for 5.64 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

