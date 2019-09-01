Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Decreased United Rentals (URI) Holding By $9.67 Million; Shorts at Pldt Sponsored Adr (PHI) Lowered By 19.09%

Pldt Inc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:PHI) had a decrease of 19.09% in short interest. PHI’s SI was 352,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.09% from 435,400 shares previously. With 112,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Pldt Inc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:PHI)’s short sellers to cover PHI’s short positions. The stock increased 4.13% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $22.19. About 124,106 shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) has declined 12.98% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHI News: 07/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET: PLDT VOTING RIGHTS FALL TO 1.99% FROM 6.11%; 07/03/2018 – FIRST PACIFIC CO LTD 0142.HK – FOR 2018, PLDT GROUP’S CAPEX IS EXPECTED TO REACH 58.0 BILLION PESOS; 07/05/2018 – GLOBE CONVINCING PLDT ON TOWER SHARING, WAITING FOR REPLY: CFO; 07/03/2018 – FIRST PACIFIC CO LTD 0142.HK – PLDT GROUP’S FY TOTAL REVENUES 159.93 BLN PESOS VS 165.26 BLN PESOS; 10/05/2018 – PLDT’s First-Quarter Core Income Up 13 Percent (Video); 07/05/2018 – Philippines’ PLDT slashes stake in German e-tailer; 08/03/2018 – MANILA — Philippine telecom leader PLDT recorded 8.5 billion pesos ($163 million) in losses in the fourth quarter of 2017 after booking network upgrade-related costs, dragging down the company’s full-year bottom line by a third. Chief executive Manuel Pangilinan, however, expects the company’s finances to improve this year; 06/03/2018 PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 10/05/2018 – PLDT INC TEL.PS – REPORTED NET INCOME IN 1Q18 UP 39% TO 6.9 BILLION PESOS; 18/03/2018 – PLDT’S VOYAGER TARGETS NEW ASIAN MARKET FOR PAYMAYA IN 2Q: STAR

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased United Rentals (URI) stake by 83.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 84,827 shares as United Rentals (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc holds 16,622 shares with $1.90M value, down from 101,449 last quarter. United Rentals now has $8.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.56. About 1.22 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $423.00 million for 4.90 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased Teladoc stake by 57,444 shares to 82,453 valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Paypal Holdings stake by 66,708 shares and now owns 72,503 shares. Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,491 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Llc. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 576,161 shares. Rmb Management Limited Com reported 123,404 shares stake. 2,411 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa. Montgomery Mgmt owns 36,035 shares. Earnest Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 43 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ftb Advisors has 307 shares. Ironwood Financial Lc reported 94 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 6,800 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 3,412 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.28% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 6,354 shares. Nine Masts invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Goldman Sachs Inc reported 0.01% stake.

