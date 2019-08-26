Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Decreased Its Chevrontexaco (CVX) Holding as Share Value Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Holding Has Boosted by Roberts Glore & Company Inc

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 2.81 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 82.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 28,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 6,054 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 34,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $115.69. About 2.02M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc by 57,444 shares to 82,453 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 58,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Stitch Fix Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

