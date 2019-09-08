Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Cut United Rentals (URI) Stake by $9.67 Million as Valuation Declined; Polygon Management LTD Has Increased Dht Holdings (DHT) Stake by $424,000

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $797.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 635,131 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 83.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 84,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 16,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 101,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.89. About 861,403 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer

More notable recent DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:DHT – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DHT Holdings, Inc. announces corrected adjustment to the conversion price of its 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2019 and 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce third quarter 2018 results Thursday November 1, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DHT Holdings, Inc. announces relocation of the Co-CEOs to Singapore – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap holds 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 7,751 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 209,642 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 18,550 shares. Sandler Management accumulated 0.03% or 3,300 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 233 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviva Plc has 30,047 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 2,012 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 8,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Gp accumulated 54,078 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.14% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 676,445 shares. 18,921 are owned by Miller Investment Limited Partnership. Atwood And Palmer reported 187,590 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals: Put This One On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (NYSE:FIS) by 23,225 shares to 55,280 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 12,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc.