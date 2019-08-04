Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Cut Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding By $670,656; Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund (APF)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 50.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 15,968 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc holds 15,720 shares with $663,000 value, down from 31,688 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $69.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 15.53M shares traded or 67.36% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS GROWING LOMBARD AND REAL ESTATE LENDING, DECREASING SHIPPING AND AIRCRAFT LENDING – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN AG LEGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 91 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – SHAFTESBURY PLC SHB.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 970P FROM 880P; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Aqua Metals; 06/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC CASA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Muscle Maker CEO Robert Morgan Resigned for Personal Reasons

Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund Inc (APF) investors sentiment increased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 10 funds started new and increased holdings, while 15 reduced and sold their stakes in Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 8.40 million shares, down from 8.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased Citigroup stake by 20,387 shares to 32,390 valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Paypal Holdings stake by 66,708 shares and now owns 72,503 shares. Teladoc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning accumulated 0.03% or 25,814 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 12.61 million shares. Fosun has 5,477 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 17,500 shares. Victory Cap stated it has 311,502 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 20.96M shares. 128,943 were accumulated by Motco. Moreover, Lourd Capital Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 10,419 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 212 shares. Financial Ser Corp owns 930 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 45,587 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt. Central Bancorp & reported 820 shares stake. 97,764 were reported by Dowling And Yahnke. Mai Mgmt invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 1,233 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.63 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. for 435,553 shares. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd owns 2.26 million shares or 2.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.09% invested in the company for 1.21 million shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.88% in the stock. Weiss Asset Management Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 355,316 shares.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.