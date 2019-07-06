Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Boosted The Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake By $668,224; Colony Group Has Upped Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake

Colony Group Llc increased Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) stake by 92.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc acquired 5,412 shares as Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Colony Group Llc holds 11,285 shares with $1.80 million value, up from 5,873 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing Inc now has $71.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 1.89 million shares traded or 27.26% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased The Tjx Companies (TJX) stake by 133.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc acquired 12,608 shares as The Tjx Companies (TJX)’s stock rose 4.91%. The Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc holds 22,065 shares with $1.17 million value, up from 9,457 last quarter. The Tjx Companies now has $64.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.67 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83

Colony Group Llc decreased Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA) stake by 10,351 shares to 79,436 valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) stake by 2,809 shares and now owns 333,027 shares. Spdr Barclays Capital Convertible Secs (CWB) was reduced too.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $12.12 million activity. O’Brien Dermot J had sold 3,803 shares worth $509,766. Ayala John sold $418,155 worth of stock or 3,121 shares. Weinstein Donald had sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567 on Wednesday, February 13. $176,063 worth of stock was sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Tuesday, January 22. $3.26 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Politi Douglas W sold $875,129. Black Maria had sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Markets Pull Back Slightly, ADP & BLS This Week – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP Payrolls 102K, Trade Deficit Worsens: Countdown to Rate Cut? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,800 are owned by Dodge Cox. Shayne And Communications Limited Liability owns 7,126 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Westpac Bk Corp stated it has 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Vanguard Inc owns 37.57 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry & has invested 5.73% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 176,717 were reported by Raymond James Serv Advsr. Clean Yield invested in 23,113 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Frontier Inv Mngmt Com stated it has 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). M Hldg Secs Inc accumulated 3,620 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bar Harbor Serv has 0.61% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,840 shares. 114,607 are owned by Reynders Mcveigh Management Llc. Hbk Invs LP invested in 0.74% or 356,778 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 12,251 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,091 shares.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Pier 1 Imports’ Downward Spiral Will Boost TJX – Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased S&P Global stake by 55,710 shares to 1,434 valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 23,673 shares and now owns 43,732 shares. Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.