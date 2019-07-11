Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $6.79 Million; Wynnefield Capital Trimmed Its Position in Mvc Capital (MVC) as Share Price Declined

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mvc Capital Inc (MVC) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 72,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Mvc Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 4,407 shares traded. MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has declined 11.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MVC News: 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS CONSIDERING AND EVALUATING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES DESIGNED TO LEAD TO “MAXIMIZATION OF SHAREHOLDER VALUE” IN MVC CAPITAL; 12/03/2018 MVC CAPITAL INC – NAV INCREASED TO $13.42 PER SHARE AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.24 PER SHARE AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – NJ Assembly Dems: Monday – Assembly Budget Committee to Consider Transportation, NJ Transit & MVC Spending; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIMITING FUTURE INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIQUIDATION OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments May Hold Talks With MVC Capital on Issues Including Strategy, Use of Cash, Asset Sales, Board Changes and Potential Liquidation; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON DISPOSITION OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS, INC. REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN MVC CAPITAL INC AS OF APRIL 18 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL REDUCED DLHC, CLAR, BIOS, MVC, NEPT IN 1Q; 13/04/2018 – MVC Capital Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 263.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 58,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, up from 22,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 14.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $127,718 activity. 517 shares valued at $4,705 were bought by GOLDSTEIN PHILLIP on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 57,668 shares to 27,047 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) by 14,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,137 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).