Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Boosted Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) Stake; AWILCO DRILLING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (AWLCF) Shorts Down By 4.05%

AWILCO DRILLING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) had a decrease of 4.05% in short interest. AWLCF’s SI was 7,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.05% from 7,400 shares previously. With 3,700 avg volume, 2 days are for AWILCO DRILLING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)’s short sellers to cover AWLCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $2.555. About 27,465 shares traded or 741.19% up from the average. Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) stake by 72.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc acquired 23,225 shares as Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc holds 55,280 shares with $6.25M value, up from 32,055 last quarter. Fidelity National Information Services I now has $81.56B valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $132.95. About 89,394 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity. NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR had bought 5,075 shares worth $544,142 on Thursday, March 21.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased C stake by 403 shares to 4,463 valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) stake by 19,510 shares and now owns 9,320 shares. Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services has $15000 highest and $118 lowest target. $135.11's average target is 1.62% above currents $132.95 stock price.

Awilco Drilling PLC provides contract drilling services to gas and oil companies in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $140.87 million. It owns and operates two enhanced pacesetter semisubmersible drilling rigs. It currently has negative earnings.