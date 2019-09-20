Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Decreased Its Stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) as Shares Rose; As Formfactor (FORM) Stock Declined, Holder Crosslink Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $339,300

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 3,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 51,610 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33 million, down from 55,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.81. About 2.23 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor (FORM) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 22,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The hedge fund held 408,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, down from 430,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Formfactor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 382,155 shares traded or 27.11% up from the average. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M; 29/05/2018 – FormFactor Named a Best Supplier in Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey; 30/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Rev $130M-$138M; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 25,610 shares to 141,577 shares, valued at $17.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smart Global Holdings by 29,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,039 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $11.87 million for 30.23 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $865.35 million for 23.54 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

