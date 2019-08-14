Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Cut Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $3.63 Million as Stock Rose; Proshare Advisors Has Lowered Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $751,778

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 70.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 14,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 6,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 21,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $262.19. About 1.56 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 12,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 739,045 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.70 million, down from 751,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 11.03M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc. by 9,399 shares to 61,505 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 12,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 0.27% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Friess Assocs Limited Liability Company has 1.57% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 87,059 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 832 shares stake. Schroder Inv Gru owns 7,687 shares. Aravt Ltd Liability invested 5.23% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Seabridge Inv Lc invested in 0.05% or 665 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 91,540 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 0.11% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cap Guardian Trust reported 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited invested in 260,208 shares. Century Companies accumulated 1.52 million shares. Family Mngmt accumulated 10,365 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership owns 6,130 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Research Invsts has 0.6% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 7.72 million shares. New York-based Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.13% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13M for 284.99 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.