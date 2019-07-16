Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Cut Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding; Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (MSD) Sentiment Is 1.46

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased Netflix Inc. (NFLX) stake by 32.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 14,376 shares as Netflix Inc. (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc holds 30,168 shares with $10.76M value, down from 44,544 last quarter. Netflix Inc. now has $160.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $366.6. About 7.61M shares traded or 24.03% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes; 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (MSD) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 19 funds opened new and increased positions, while 13 decreased and sold holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 5.17 million shares, down from 5.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 10.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $194.08 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 92,473 shares traded or 36.21% up from the average. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (MSD) has risen 0.11% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.32% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. for 901,223 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Llc owns 400,000 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.08% invested in the company for 94,413 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 10,911 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84 million for 163.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. Sweeney Anne M also sold $2.74M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares. HASTINGS REED also sold $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Grp Ltd reported 16,965 shares or 6.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 22,462 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com reported 3.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 587 shares. Natixis LP has 36,594 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 227,251 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Gru has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.82% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Westover Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp holds 19,384 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,040 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 18,458 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Gm Advisory Gru Inc invested in 3,653 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Among 18 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Netflix had 32 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was initiated on Thursday, June 20 by Wolfe Research. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $450 target. Wedbush maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $183 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, January 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 18 by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.