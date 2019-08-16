Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Cut Chevrontexaco (CVX) Holding; Nrc Group Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) Shorts Up By 74.05%

Nrc Group Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) had an increase of 74.05% in short interest. NRCG’s SI was 95,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 74.05% from 55,100 shares previously. With 72,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Nrc Group Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG)’s short sellers to cover NRCG’s short positions. The SI to Nrc Group Holdings Corp’s float is 0.91%. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 14,492 shares traded. NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) has risen 21.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) stake by 82.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 28,891 shares as Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc holds 6,054 shares with $746,000 value, down from 34,945 last quarter. Chevrontexaco Corp now has $222.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $116.95. About 6.27 million shares traded or 10.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company has market cap of $450.52 million.

More notable recent NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “US Ecology and NRC Group Announce Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NRC Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OMCM, MCRN, ACIA, and NRCG SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Acquisitions – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NRCG, SHRC, and CJ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “US Ecology and NRC Group Agree to Merge, Expanding Leadership in Specialty and Industrial Waste Services – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares were bought by REED DEBRA L.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased Citigroup stake by 20,387 shares to 32,390 valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stake by 26,113 shares and now owns 35,146 shares. Stitch Fix Inc. was raised too.