Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; United States Lime & Minerals Has 1.64 Sentiment

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.17, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 23 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 14 decreased and sold their holdings in United States Lime & Minerals Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.51 million shares, up from 1.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding United States Lime & Minerals Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 14 Increased: 18 New Position: 5.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 3.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 309 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc holds 8,544 shares with $16.18M value, down from 8,853 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $862.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $24.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1744.04. About 401,231 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Perfecto Supports Next-Generation Digital Engagement with Addition of Continuous Testing for Amazon Fire TV; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight is scheduled for Sunday morning; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals a brilliant lesson about achieving high standards in Amazon’s shareholder letter; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids Another Alexa device for another use case; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is using a government stimulus package to lure Amazon to open a data center in the kingdom; 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Poised to Pass Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 33.25% above currents $1744.04 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 23. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $260000 target in Tuesday, September 3 report.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.78 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waters Parkerson And Co Limited accumulated 379 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 160,122 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Roundview Ltd Liability Com owns 1.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,257 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,692 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc has 21,057 shares for 9.43% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal Co invested in 3,086 shares. Middleton & Ma holds 5.6% or 19,072 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Lc has 62,987 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Choate Investment Advsr has invested 0.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Franklin Res invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marco Limited Liability has 362 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 202 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 1,732 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Lc holds 0.07% or 2,010 shares in its portfolio. Bar Harbor Tru accumulated 280 shares.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. makes and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company has market cap of $434.39 million. It operates through two divisions, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. It has a 21.82 P/E ratio. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.