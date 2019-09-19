Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Continues to Hold Holding in Servicenow (NOW); Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stake by $9.86 Million as Share Price Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 259,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 696,483 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.95M, down from 955,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 384,670 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $265.85. About 1.28 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scge Lp has invested 8.41% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk has 146,776 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Glaxis Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 8,200 shares or 9.27% of their US portfolio. 60,700 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership holds 390,951 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets holds 16,357 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 40 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 1,812 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 102,078 were reported by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 902 shares. Fund Mgmt, a France-based fund reported 31,116 shares. Dsc Ltd Partnership has 1,390 shares.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $263.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,370 shares to 36,475 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,544 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (NYSE:FIS).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 427,907 shares to 3.90M shares, valued at $199.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS) by 19,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.12 million for 15.33 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.