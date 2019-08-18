Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Boosted Stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) as Share Price Rose; Peconic Partners Trimmed Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position by $28.68 Million as Market Value Rose

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 9.87 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN BEGINS CONFERENCE CALL ON TRANS MOUNTAIN DECISION; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) by 72.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 23,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 55,280 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 32,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.31. About 5.00 million shares traded or 7.29% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.49 million shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $71.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03 million for 22.88 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3,400 shares to 49,591 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

