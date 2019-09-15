Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Boosted Position in Servicenow (NOW) by $734,320; Cls Investments Decreased Smith A O (AOS) Position as Share Value Declined

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 8,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 19,311 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $911,000, down from 27,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 2.22 million shares traded or 20.19% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.52M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 10,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $11.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $88.78 million for 23.26 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $263.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (NYSE:FIS) by 3,670 shares to 51,610 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1.

