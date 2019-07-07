Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $6.79 Million; Share Value Rose; Thiel Macro Trimmed Lennar (LEN) Holding by $4.90 Million; Valuation Rose

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 2.67 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 263.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 58,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, up from 22,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 45,787 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 64,316 shares. Charles Schwab Management has 1.21M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 27,374 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Co holds 0.06% or 9,472 shares. Tru Communications Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 55 shares. First Hawaiian Bank accumulated 4,692 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Grp Incorporated reported 119,191 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 2,745 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank has 12,698 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Basswood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.64% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Third Avenue Mngmt Limited Liability holds 7.7% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1.95M shares. Moreover, Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.68% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 106,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited owns 11 shares.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Say Homebuilder Environment Still Looks Good For Lennar – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Downgrades Homebuilders On Macro, Cycle Concerns – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lennar closes $1.3B equity fund to invest in apartments – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Lennar Tops Q2 Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 498 shares to 8,853 shares, valued at $15.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,270 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 4.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 250,260 shares. 6.33M are held by Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust. Capital Limited Ca holds 3.32% or 117,422 shares in its portfolio. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability reported 36,401 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 90,714 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. West Oak Capital Lc stated it has 10,800 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested in 1.09% or 744,695 shares. Osborne Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 162,087 shares or 3.73% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 14,195 shares stake. Atria Limited Liability Co reported 0.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amer International Gru invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montecito Retail Bank And Trust reported 1.65% stake. Scott Selber Inc has invested 3.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 2.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perkins Management accumulated 1.38% or 17,710 shares.