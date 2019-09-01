Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Boosted Its Facebook Class A (FB) Position; Flotek Industries Has 0.8 Sentiment

Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 32 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 40 sold and reduced positions in Flotek Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 30.93 million shares, down from 31.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Flotek Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 22 Increased: 19 New Position: 13.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) stake by 529.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc acquired 43,973 shares as Facebook Inc. Class A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc holds 52,276 shares with $8.71M value, up from 8,303 last quarter. Facebook Inc. Class A now has $518.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Renews His Call for Facebook CEO to Testify Before Senate Commerce Committee; 06/03/2018 – Facebook Sued By BlackBerry Over Messaging Patents — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Walton EMC Chosen to Serve New Facebook Data Center with Renewable Energy; 06/04/2018 – Consumer Groups File FTC Complaint Against Facebook; 10/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG BEGINS GIVING TESTIMONY IN U.S. CONGRESSIONAL HEARING; 19/03/2018 – Prince Geo Citz: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Dollar loses momentum; China to slash import tariff on autos; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS CO DOES NOT SELL CUSTOMER DATA- CNBC; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG BECERRA- LETTER REQUESTS THAT FACEBOOK PRODUCE INFORMATION REGARDING THEIR BUSINESS PRACTICES AND SAFEGUARDS TO PROTECT USERS’ PRIVACY; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS l HAVE NOT PERSONALLY PROFITED FROM THE DATA HARVESTING-BBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7.83 million shares. Kessler Investment Group Lc has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8 shares. Amica Retiree Med holds 9,372 shares. Finemark State Bank reported 9,177 shares. Axa accumulated 1.26M shares or 0.82% of the stock. General Amer Investors Incorporated holds 1.27% or 76,500 shares. Management Associate New York reported 2,500 shares. Matthew 25 Mngmt reported 93,000 shares or 5.78% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 1.79% or 1.21M shares. Vision Capital Management holds 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,393 shares. The California-based L S Advisors has invested 1.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bender Robert Associate has invested 4.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 55,000 were accumulated by Gfs Advisors Limited Liability Company. Prudential Fin has invested 1.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8.78M shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 13.26% above currents $185.67 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, March 7. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, June 24. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $225 target. Guggenheim upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $215 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER sold 22,246 shares worth $4.05M.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased C stake by 403 shares to 4,463 valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) stake by 14,770 shares and now owns 6,270 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the gas and oil industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $114.07 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. It has a 5.35 P/E ratio. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in gas and oil well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.

The stock decreased 5.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 254,428 shares traded. Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) has declined 0.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $60.5M; 25/04/2018 – Flotek Introduces New Product Line; 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS $0, EST. LOSS/SHR 10C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ Flotek Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTK); 09/05/2018 – Flotek 1Q Rev $60.5M; 09/05/2018 – Flotek 1Q EPS 0c; 23/04/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q REV. $59M TO $62M; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: Carla S. Hardy to Retire From Board on April 27; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: Board to Be 6 Directors After Departures

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. for 1.84 million shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 468,663 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bruce & Co. Inc. has 0.42% invested in the company for 664,335 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Peconic Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 676,881 shares.