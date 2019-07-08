Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Boosted Facebook Class A (FB) Holding By $7.30 Million; Algonquin Power & Utilities Corphares (AQN) Sellers Increased By 6.47% Their Shorts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corphares (NYSE:AQN) had an increase of 6.47% in short interest. AQN’s SI was 3.52 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.47% from 3.30M shares previously. With 225,700 avg volume, 16 days are for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corphares (NYSE:AQN)’s short sellers to cover AQN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 23,570 shares traded. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has risen 17.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AQN News: 03/05/2018 – SCHRODERS SDR.L TO BUY PAN-EUROPEAN HOTELS INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT BUSINESS ALGONQUIN, WITH ASSETS OF 1.8 BLN EUROS; 10/05/2018 – Algonquin Power 1Q Rev $494.8M; 10/05/2018 – Algonquin Power Raises Dividend to 12.82c; 17/04/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES – NO SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS ARE REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Algonquin Power Completes Formation of AAGES Joint Venture and Purchase of 25% Interest in Atlantica Yield Plc; 17/04/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY US$345 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Algonquin Power Sees Atlantica Dividends Accretive to APUC’s Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 24/04/2018 – Algonquin Power: Gross Proceeds of About C$445M; 10/05/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES ANNOUNCED 10% DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER ISSUED, SOLD ABOUT 37.5M SHRS AT C$11.85/SHR

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) stake by 529.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc acquired 43,973 shares as Facebook Inc. Class A (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc holds 52,276 shares with $8.71 million value, up from 8,303 last quarter. Facebook Inc. Class A now has $555.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $194.45. About 1.98 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Matthew Rosenberg: BREAKING: Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data -; 21/03/2018 – Options Market Showing Little Fear of Facebook Fallout Spreading; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Brooks: VIDEO: Brooks Questions Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO; 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook is aiming to launch a news section for its Watch platform this summer and is testing different vide; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet Lawmakers Ahead of Tough Questions; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s top ad exec sends a video to advertisers about fake news and other issues; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’; 10/04/2018 – Cruz Grills Zuckerberg About Facebook’s Approach to Political Speech (Video)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company has market cap of $6.00 billion. The firm generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. It has a 28.57 P/E ratio. It owns or has interests in hydroelectric facilities with a combined generating capacity of approximately 120 megawatts ; wind powered generating facilities with a combined generating capacity of 1,050 MW; and solar energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 40 MW, as well as interests in thermal energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 335 MW.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. Canaccord Genuity maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, January 31. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $190 target.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $7.97M worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Shares for $1.35M were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,425 are held by New England Research & Mgmt Inc. Tanaka Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guardian Cap Advisors LP reported 3,578 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Palisades Hudson Asset LP has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Investment House Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.62% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 256,584 shares. Thornburg Investment Management, a New Mexico-based fund reported 976,368 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Ltd Partnership has invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Com holds 1.34% or 397,349 shares. Private Wealth Advsr stated it has 17,178 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 340,328 shares. Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 60,878 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Evanson Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 487,385 shares. Polar Asset Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).