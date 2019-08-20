Rosenblatt Positive On Square (SQ); 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH)

Among 2 analysts covering Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has $7 highest and $4 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 1675.34% above currents $0.3098 stock price. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by H.C. Wainwright. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. See Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) latest ratings:

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Hold Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt started coverage on Square (NYSE:SQ) with Neutral rating. This was sent to clients and investors in an analyst report on Tuesday morning.

The stock increased 6.83% or $0.0198 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3098. About 612,692 shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has declined 88.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TTPH News: 30/04/2018 – $AKAO plazomicin BSI indication will be first drug under AdCom review for Limited Population Antibacterial Drug (LPAD) pathway, and will have important read-thru to other #antibiotics players; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss $23.5M; 12/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; 19/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the 38th Annual Meeting of the Surgical Infection Society; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 15/05/2018 – Rock Springs Capital Management Exits Position in Tetraphase; 06/03/2018 Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Rev $2.53M; 14/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Invest Board Exits Position in Tetraphase; 09/05/2018 – Tetraphase Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 11.39% less from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 683 Cap Limited stated it has 840,000 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Group One Trading Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Ameritas Ptnrs reported 4,338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tekla Management Limited Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). State Street reported 1.10 million shares stake. Dow Chem Com De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Northern Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 599,831 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 187,222 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc invested in 560,225 shares or 0% of the stock. American Intll Gru Inc has 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 700 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH).

More notable recent Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mallinkckrodt’s Terlipressin, Deciphera Offering, Sellas Reboots On Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) CEO Larry Edwards on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $16.81 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

The stock increased 1.92% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.08. About 6.63M shares traded. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has risen 22.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SQ News: 02/05/2018 – SQUARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 9.0C TO 11C, EST. 11.9C; 16/05/2018 – SQUARE’S JACK DORSEY ENDS COMMENTS AT CONSENSUS; 02/05/2018 – Square Projects Profit That May Miss Estimates on Expense Growth; 18/04/2018 – Square rival iZettle now lets people make their own online stores; 19/04/2018 – Square Acquires Zesty To Expand Caviar’s Corporate Catering Business; 03/04/2018 – Tech CEOs call for gun control following YouTube shooting; 26/04/2018 – Square To Acquire Weebly; 23/03/2018 – SQUARE INC SQ.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $50; 23/05/2018 – Square Announces Pricing of $750 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 16/05/2018 – Square: Cash App Downloads Pick up the Pace — Barrons.com

Square, Inc. develops and provides payment processing, point-of-sale , financial, and marketing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.37 billion. It provides Square Point of Sale, a POS application software that offers managed payments solutions and advanced software products, including Square Dashboard, a cloud reporting and analytics tool that provides sellers with real-time data and insights about sales, items, customers, and employees; Square Payroll, which empowers sellers to hire, onboard, and pay employees and the associated taxes; and customer engagement tools that help sellers to enhance their business through digital customer feedback, marketing, and loyalty programs. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers in-person/card present payments solutions, such as magstripe readers, contactless and chip readers, and chip card readers; and Square Stand that transforms an iPad into a POS terminal.

Among 4 analysts covering Square (NYSE:SQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Square has $100 highest and $80 lowest target. $91.20’s average target is 42.32% above currents $64.08 stock price. Square had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $100 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What Analysts Think About Square’s Post-Earnings Prospects – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Square Bets Big on Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Square: Wrong Side Of Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Square Looks Ready to Break out After Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Square slides 8% as analysts see growth decelerating – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.