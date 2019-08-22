Rosenblatt Initiated Alteryx (AYX)’s Coverage with $137.0000 Target; Cott (COT) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Cott Corp (NYSE:COT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cott Corp has $20 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18.80’s average target is 50.04% above currents $12.53 stock price. Cott Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. The stock of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Monday, February 25 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $1800 target. The stock of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. See Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) latest ratings:

Equity analysts at Rosenblatt started coverage on Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) with a “Neutral” rating. The PT for AYX is $137.0000. It would indicate a potential downside of -3.96% from firm’s current stock price.

The stock increased 1.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 922,520 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Cott Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 138,637 are held by Pdt Ltd. Trexquant Invest L P holds 22,656 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street reported 206,836 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.03% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 21,642 were reported by Invesco. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Com Lp has invested 0.05% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Arrowstreet Capital L P reported 1.25 million shares stake. Cidel Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.47% or 1.85 million shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 350,631 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Kings Point Capital Management has invested 0.25% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Three Peaks Cap Management Limited Liability owns 170,080 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 936,651 shares. 11,535 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 203,565 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Llc owns 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 66 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.46 million activity. Hinson Charles R. bought $764,701 worth of stock or 51,405 shares. On Tuesday, February 26 the insider STANBROOK STEVEN P bought $199,395. On Tuesday, February 26 Harrington Thomas bought $499,004 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 33,560 shares.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cott Corporation (COT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cott Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock increased 5.12% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $142.65. About 1.44 million shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has risen 199.01% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 199.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AYX News: 09/05/2018 – Alteryx Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alteryx Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYX); 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: TapImmune, Inc. (TPIV), Alteryx Inc. (AYX), And Others; 03/04/2018 – ALTERYX INC AYX.N -ANNOUNCED ITS NEW ASIA-PACIFIC HEADQUARTERS IN SINGAPORE; 29/05/2018 – Alteryx to Host Investor Session at Inspire 2018; 24/04/2018 – Alteryx Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx Sees 2018 Rev $183M-$186M; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 10/04/2018 – Alteryx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. The company has market cap of $9.27 billion. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. It has a 319.13 P/E ratio. The firm serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries.

Among 5 analysts covering Alteryx (NYSE:AYX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Alteryx has $15000 highest and $76 lowest target. $117.33’s average target is -17.75% below currents $142.65 stock price. Alteryx had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $76 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. Bank of America maintained the shares of AYX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 1.