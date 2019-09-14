Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
|U.S. Energy Corp.
|1
|1.25
|N/A
|-0.24
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Rosehill Resources Inc. and U.S. Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Rosehill Resources Inc. and U.S. Energy Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|U.S. Energy Corp.
|0.00%
|-19.4%
|-13.7%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Rosehill Resources Inc. and U.S. Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|-16.51%
|2.05%
|-69.01%
|-67.01%
|0%
|12.94%
|U.S. Energy Corp.
|-10.55%
|11.36%
|8.67%
|-46.14%
|-56.63%
|-26.85%
For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. has 12.94% stronger performance while U.S. Energy Corp. has -26.85% weaker performance.
Summary
Rosehill Resources Inc. beats U.S. Energy Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.
