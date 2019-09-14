Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.25 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rosehill Resources Inc. and U.S. Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rosehill Resources Inc. and U.S. Energy Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rosehill Resources Inc. and U.S. Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94% U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. has 12.94% stronger performance while U.S. Energy Corp. has -26.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Rosehill Resources Inc. beats U.S. Energy Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.