Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

We are comparing Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.76 2.49 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 7 9.12 N/A 0.66 9.65

Demonstrates Rosehill Resources Inc. and Permian Basin Royalty Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Permian Basin Royalty Trust seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Rosehill Resources Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Rosehill Resources Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rosehill Resources Inc. and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rosehill Resources Inc. and Permian Basin Royalty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. -2.22% 29.09% -34.91% -57.89% 0% 42.39% Permian Basin Royalty Trust -1.85% -15.94% -10.39% -10.39% -35.23% 8.14%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. was more bullish than Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.