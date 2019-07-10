Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Since Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.76 2.49 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 6 0.73 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rosehill Resources Inc. and Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rosehill Resources Inc. and Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Oasis Petroleum Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus target price and a 74.08% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Competitively, 1.5% are Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. -2.22% 29.09% -34.91% -57.89% 0% 42.39% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 2.81% -15.93% -6.47% -41.35% -53.47% -0.72%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. has 42.39% stronger performance while Oasis Petroleum Inc. has -0.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Rosehill Resources Inc. beats Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.