Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Since Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 6 0.26 N/A 2.35 1.61

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rosehill Resources Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rosehill Resources Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rosehill Resources Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Gulfport Energy Corporation is $5.08, which is potential 111.67% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Competitively, 1.3% are Gulfport Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94% Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. has 12.94% stronger performance while Gulfport Energy Corporation has -42.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Gulfport Energy Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.