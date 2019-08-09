Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.71 N/A 2.06 14.62

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s potential upside is 21.93% and its average target price is $34.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares and 37.9% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. was less bullish than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.