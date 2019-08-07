Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSEU) Forms $3.49 Double Bottom; Amphenol Has 1.07 Sentiment

Amphenol Corp (APH) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 238 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 223 reduced and sold their stock positions in Amphenol Corp. The funds in our database reported: 277.88 million shares, down from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Amphenol Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 198 Increased: 169 New Position: 69.

Nuance Investments Llc holds 4.51% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation for 920,711 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 428,537 shares or 3.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has 3.85% invested in the company for 214,737 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Investment Management Llp has invested 3.8% in the stock. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 59,969 shares.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.96 billion. It operates through two divisions, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. It has a 22.36 P/E ratio. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

The stock increased 1.23% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 1.54M shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (APH) has risen 1.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 25.08 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

